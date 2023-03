3 years later, what is Long COVID?

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 since President Donald Trump declared it a national emergency 3 years ago. That includes 87,000 Floridians. Among the survivors, are those with Long Haul COVID, or Long COVID, a phenomenon still not fully understood.



But What is Long COVID and why is it hard to define?

What is it like to have Long COVID?

And how do we treat it?