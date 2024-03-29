© 2024 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 Orlando • 89.5 Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Garrard Conley's novel "All the World Beside" combines faith and love

By Jordan-Marie Smith,
Courtney DorningAri Shapiro
Published March 29, 2024 at 7:27 PM EDT

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with author Garrard Conley about his new novel All the World Beside.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Jordan-Marie Smith
Jordan-Marie Smith is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
Courtney Dorning
Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details