After injunction, FDLE continues probe of Regina Hill’s ‘exploitation’ of 96-year-old constituent

Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill's alleged mistreatment of a 96-year-old constituent is under scrutiny amid a year-long Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation.

The probe has found that Hill spent more $100,000 of the woman's money on herself.

Last week a circuit judge in Orange County imposed a temporary protective injunction. It prevents Hill from having any contact with the woman, accessing her money or continuing to stay in a home the woman inherited.

A hearing on the injunction is set for next Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, an FDLE spokeswoman said there's an ongoing investigation into the case. Hill, 58, has not been charged.

Hill has served as city commissioner for District 5 since 2013.

WMFE is not identifying the 96-year-old Parramore resident, who, according to a court filing, has a cognitive disability and age-related infirmities.

Community Legal Services filed the petition for an injunction on March 8 after learning about the allegations in February.

In a prepared statement, CLS said Judge Heather Higbee's temporary order "prevented further financial exploitation and contact between the parties."

In the initial court filing, an affidavit by FDLE Special Agent Steve Brenton spells out the case against Hill. His investigation followed a complaint from Hill's former aide Jacqueline Cockerham, who Brenton said lost her job with the city after making allegations against her boss.

Here are key points from the FDLE affidavit:

- Hill first became involved with the woman in March 2021 when Hill "was made aware that (the woman) was living in deplorable conditions."

- Special Agent Brenton concluded that, in August 2022, Hill used a "fraudulent Power of Attorney" to buy a house at 170 Domino Drive with her and the woman as co-buyers, allegedly using the woman's personal information without her consent.

- Hill, who had power of attorney and guardianship, resided in a second home owned by the older woman at 3408 Lewis Court in Orlando and used the woman's money "to do an extensive renovation" there.

- Brenton said a review of financial documents found bank withdrawals and purchases exceeding $100,000 that "solely benefited Hill." The list includes: renting a vehicle, buying expensive perfume and clothes, paying for vitamin infusions from Vitalounge and a New Year's Eve hotel stay in Miami, getting a facelift and dental surgery, and paying for her own car insurance. The elderly woman told him she did not authorize those purchases.

- The agent found that as of October the elderly woman's Truist bank accounts were reduced from $164,297 to $58,938 and her USAA credit card, which previously carried a $654 balance, had a balance of $10,133.

When reached by telephone Wednesday morning, Hill declined to comment. She referred questions to her lawyer Warren Lindsey. His office did not return a call seeking comment.