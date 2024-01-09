Stay up to date with the latest news and information about 90.7 WMFE & 89.5 WMFV
WMFE hosts NextGenRadio Florida
WMFE began 2024 by hosting the Florida edition of NPR’s Next Generation Radio. It’s a five-day intensive training program that pairs aspiring journalists from across the state with professional mentors. This year’s theme was centered around the question of what is the meaning of home?
Below we highlight a behind the scenes look into this NextGenRadio project as well as the completed work of these young journalists.
by Kyra Parrow
For one week, selected student reporters with NPR’s NextGenRadio were tasked with creating a multimedia project that answered the question, “What is the meaning of home?”
For one week, selected student reporters with NPR’s NextGenRadio were tasked with creating a multimedia project that answered the question, “What is the meaning of home?”
Journalist SOPHIE DIAZ
By Sophie Diaz
For Aura Garduño, obtaining her U.S. citizenship after 18 years of living in Florida allows her a newfound sense of security. Her updated status offers her the opportunity to create more permanent roots and be her authentic, colorful self.
For Aura Garduño, obtaining her U.S. citizenship after 18 years of living in Florida allows her a newfound sense of security. Her updated status offers her the opportunity to create more permanent roots and be her authentic, colorful self.
Journalist MIRANDA CAMP
From New York to Florida: one cultural coordinator finds purpose in keeping civil rights history alive
By Miranda Camp
For native New Yorker Sonya Mallard, it took a long time for Florida to start feeling like home. But when she walked through the historic Moore Cultural Complex in Mims, Florida, she felt she found her place.
For native New Yorker Sonya Mallard, it took a long time for Florida to start feeling like home. But when she walked through the historic Moore Cultural Complex in Mims, Florida, she felt she found her place.
Journalist THOMAS OUELLETTE
By Thomas Ouellette
Being a stay-at-home mom with two kids is challenging for any parent. But when one of them suffers from an incredibly rare disease and requires around-the-clock care, it’s up to Katie Seeright in Lakeland to overcome challenges and make her house a home.
Being a stay-at-home mom with two kids is challenging for any parent. But when one of them suffers from an incredibly rare disease and requires around-the-clock care, it’s up to Katie Seeright in Lakeland to overcome challenges and make her house a home.
Journalist VICTORIA FONSECA
By Victoria Fonseca
Frank Wooden is a groundskeeper and brother of the owner of Lincoln Memorial Park in Miami, where their parents are both buried. Wooden feels it’s vital to preserve this historic Black cemetery he devotes himself to, the place where he feels at home.
Frank Wooden is a groundskeeper and brother of the owner of Lincoln Memorial Park in Miami, where their parents are both buried. Wooden feels it’s vital to preserve this historic Black cemetery he devotes himself to, the place where he feels at home.
Journalist KAYLA KISSEL
By Kayla Kissel
Josh Nixon’s home isn’t a house or even a town, but rather a pair of metal-plated shoes. He found his passion through teaching tap dance and strives to preserve its rich history and cultural identity, which began from a place of oppression.
Josh Nixon’s home isn’t a house or even a town, but rather a pair of metal-plated shoes. He found his passion through teaching tap dance and strives to preserve its rich history and cultural identity, which began from a place of oppression.