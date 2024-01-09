© 2024 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Announcements
Stay up to date with the latest news and information about 90.7 WMFE & 89.5 WMFV

WMFE hosts NextGenRadio Florida

WMFE
Published January 9, 2024 at 9:41 PM EST

WMFE began 2024 by hosting the Florida edition of NPR’s Next Generation Radio. It’s a five-day intensive training program that pairs aspiring journalists from across the state with professional mentors. This year’s theme was centered around the question of what is the meaning of home?

Below we highlight a behind the scenes look into this NextGenRadio project as well as the completed work of these young journalists.

Behind the Reporting: A next generation of journalists find home in a pop-up newsroom
by Kyra Parrow
For one week, selected student reporters with NPR’s NextGenRadio were tasked with creating a multimedia project that answered the question, “What is the meaning of home?”
See this story
Reporter Kayla Kissel (left) and mentor Lillian M. Hernández Caraballo (right) go over Kissel’s focus statement in the newsroom. Kissel reported on a tap dancer’s journey of finding home in his tap shoes.

Journalist SOPHIE DIAZ

New citizen, rooted in Florida, blooms at last in color
By Sophie Diaz
For Aura Garduño, obtaining her U.S. citizenship after 18 years of living in Florida allows her a newfound sense of security. Her updated status offers her the opportunity to create more permanent roots and be her authentic, colorful self.
See this story

Journalist MIRANDA CAMP

From New York to Florida: one cultural coordinator finds purpose in keeping civil rights history alive
By Miranda Camp
For native New Yorker Sonya Mallard, it took a long time for Florida to start feeling like home. But when she walked through the historic Moore Cultural Complex in Mims, Florida, she felt she found her place.
See this story

Journalist THOMAS OUELLETTE

Lakeland mother helps daughter with rare disease feel at home
By Thomas Ouellette
Being a stay-at-home mom with two kids is challenging for any parent. But when one of them suffers from an incredibly rare disease and requires around-the-clock care, it’s up to Katie Seeright in Lakeland to overcome challenges and make her house a home.
See this story

Journalist VICTORIA FONSECA

To Frank Wooden, Lincoln Memorial Park is more than just a burial ground
By Victoria Fonseca
Frank Wooden is a groundskeeper and brother of the owner of Lincoln Memorial Park in Miami, where their parents are both buried. Wooden feels it’s vital to preserve this historic Black cemetery he devotes himself to, the place where he feels at home.
See this story

Journalist KAYLA KISSEL

How one dance instructor is preserving the meaning and history of tap
By Kayla Kissel
Josh Nixon’s home isn’t a house or even a town, but rather a pair of metal-plated shoes. He found his passion through teaching tap dance and strives to preserve its rich history and cultural identity, which began from a place of oppression.
See the story

Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details