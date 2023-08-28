Lake County to close schools, open shelters for Idalia

Lake County Emergency Management officials held a press conference Monday to lay out a preparation plan for Tropical Storm Idalia.

Idalia is expected to reach Florida as a Category 3 hurricane early Wednesday morning, although its effects are not expected to be severe in Central Florida.

Superintendent Diane Kornegay said county schools are set to close all day Wednesday, hoping to open again Thursday.

Two shelters will be open to the public during the storm Wednesday. They will be located at Lost Lake Elementary and Villages Elementary of Lady Lake.

Director of Animal Services Whitney Boylston said both shelters are pet friendly and available to anyone who needs them.

She encouraged residents to include their pets in their hurricane preparation plans.

“For everybody who’s going to be weathering the storm at home, please be aware that post storm we see a huge surge in lost-and-found pets,” Boylston said. “It’s really important to have your pet’s microchip information up to date. There’s really no replacement for a collar with an ID tag.”

Safety Director David Kilbury said the public should engage in post-storm measures, such as watching out for downed trees or power lines, making sure main power breakers are switched off when running generators, and stocking up on essentials, like important medications.

“Have a three-day plan to be self-sufficient,” Kilbury said. “(The storm) could change. So, now is the time to prepare, and that’s why the professionals in front of you today are advising you to just be ready for the storm because this is Florida.”

County leaders said the effects of the storm could be felt as early as Tuesday afternoon and bring strong winds, tornadoes, and heavy rain.

Right now, there are no evacuation orders in Lake County.

