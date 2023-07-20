Tell Congress to save WMFE's federal funding.

Dear WMFE Family,

Last week, a subcommittee of the US House of Representatives voted to eliminate federal funding for public media. Yes, you read that right. Under the proposed bill, federal support for stations like WMFE would go to zero.

Additional votes on the bill could come at any time, so I’m humbly asking you to take action immediately. Please contact your Congressional representatives TODAY and ask them to safeguard funding for public media! The following links make it very easy to identify your representatives and email or call them.

Here’s why federal funding matters to WMFE:



Federal funding makes up approximately 6% of WMFE’s annual budget. That may not sound like a lot, but it’s the equivalent of three local journalists or six months of NPR’s Morning Edition and All Things Considered .



and . Federal funding supports the technology that allows WMFE to bring you your favorite national shows, as well as emergency alerts in times of crisis.



WMFE’s federal grant has a multiplier effect. Public media organizations are able to raise an average of $8 for every $1 of federal support they receive.



One final note: This current threat is a stark reminder of how important YOU are to WMFE.

Community support is the lifeblood of WMFE. It makes up nearly 90% of our operating budget, and now it’s more important than ever.

WMFE has exciting plans to grow our service to Central Florida through trustworthy local journalism, engaging fact-based conversation, and inspiring live events that bring the community together. It’s tough to make those investments when part of our funding hangs in the balance, but with your help we will keep our promises to Central Florida.

Please raise your voice to Congress today, and if you can, consider a new or additional gift to ensure that, no matter what happens on Capitol Hill, WMFE will be here for our community for many generations to come.

With gratitude,

Judith Smelser

WMFE President & General Manager