Environment

U.S. disaster response system is no match, as climate change leads to more extreme calamities, report says

By Amy Green
Published November 1, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT
Hurricane Ian caused catastrophic flooding in the Good Samaritan retirement community in Kissimmee. Photo by Amy Green
Hurricane Ian caused catastrophic flooding in the Good Samaritan retirement community in Kissimmee. Photo by Amy Green

Advocacy groups say the nation’s disaster response system isn’t ready as climate change leads to more extreme calamities. 

The findings come in a report produced by advocacy groups representing storm survivors from New Jersey to Texas, including Florida. It says communities struggle years after hurricanes like Irma in 2017.  

Elines Agosto of Kissimmee says her home flooded during Hurricane Ian. She says her family didn’t have insurance because they couldn’t find any.

“Maybe it’s a mobile home, but it’s our home. We live over here, and we care about our homes.” 

The report says the most vulnerable communities often are the hardest-hit. It says disaster funding needs to be distributed faster and more equitably.

Denise Diaz of Central Florida Jobs With Justice says rebuilding shouldn’t mean putting things back the way they were. She says communities need to be more resilient for future storms. 

“It just feels like this constant cycle that we’re in, as treating it as we’re experiencing this storm for the first time, with government and communities. And it’s just really heart-breaking to see how that impacts communities that are going through it.” 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
