© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Three charged in ghost candidate scheme in Seminole County

By Amy Green
Published May 24, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT
map-of-florida

Three people including a Seminole County Chamber executive are facing campaign finance charges in connection with a so-called “ghost candidate” in the 2020 race for Senate District 9.

Jestine Iannotti of Winter Springs was the ghost candidate, an independent who in this case could siphon away Democratic votes. State investigators found that political operative Eric Foglesong of Winter Park worked closely with her.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Iannotti illegally accepted a $1,200 cash donation from Foglesong for her campaign. 

Authorities say the two also falsely used the names of other individuals as contributors. Those two face felony charges.

Sen. Jason Brodeur, a Republican, won the election. 

Brodeur’s employee at the Seminole chamber, Vice President of Operations Benjamin Paris, is being served with a court summons for a misdemeanor. He is accused of making a campaign contribution using someone else’s name. 

Tags
Central Florida News
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details