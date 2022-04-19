© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Dr. Raul Pino resigns from Orange County Health Department

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 19, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT
Photo: Orange County
Matthew Peddie
/
Photo: Orange County

Dr. Raul Pino has resigned as the Director of the Orange County Health Department. 

Pino was put on paid administrative leave by the Florida Department of Health in January after he sent an email encouraging his staff to get the COVID vaccine.

He returned to his post on March 15th, but was placed on a six-month corrective action plan that included cultural sensitivity training. 

The plastic surgeon turned medical director had led the county through the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic alongside Mayor Jerry Demings, even receiving a special recognition from the county for his service. 

Pino will become the acting director of Orange County Health Services replacing Dr. Yolanda Martinez who resigned earlier this month.

