© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fishkind Conversations: How to rein in Orlando's wild rental market

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published April 13, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT
Hank Fishkind. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Hank Fishkind. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Apartment rental rates are skyrocketing across the country, but Florida’s rent increase was higher than any other state’s. It’s up by 30 percent since this time last year, with the biggest jumps found in Orlando, Tampa, and Miami.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind tells WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston why the rents are climbing in Central Florida, and what can be done to slow them down.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Tags
apartmentsCommentariesfishkindeconomyOrlandoFishkind Economic Commentariesrent
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details