© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

MBI details probe into fentanyl trafficking operation run out of Orange County jail

By Joe Byrnes
Published April 6, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT
This image from a press conference on Operation Icarus shows fake oxycode pills that contain fentanyl. Photo: OCSO via Facebook
This image from a press conference on Operation Icarus shows fake oxycode pills that contain fentanyl. Photo: OCSO via Facebook

The Ninth Circuit's Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday detailed a monthslong probe into a fentanyl trafficking operation run by an inmate out of the Orange County jail.

Three of the 16 suspects remain at large, but most were arrested by the end of last year as part of a multi-agency investigation.

MBI Director Ron Stucker said Operation Icarus started last April when corrections officials came to MBI to investigate inmate Steven Albers, now 28 years old, who was suspected of smuggling an opioid into the jail.

MBI found something much worse.

"[H]e was running a major drug trafficking organization that was trafficking in pressed fentanyl bills that were disguised as oxycodone," Stucker said.

Investigators seized 11,000 pills. They believe Albers, who has pleaded not guilty to several trafficking and conspiracy charges, ran the operation through his girlfriend and that she bought fentanyl from a dealer in Arizona.

Stuckers says people addicted to painkillers think they're buying oxycodone on the street but end up with a drug a hundred times more potent, risking overdose and death.

Tags
Central Florida Newsfentanyl
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details