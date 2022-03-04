© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spring travel at Orlando International Airport expected to break records

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 4, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

The Orlando International Airport is expected to break records between February 27th and April 19th, when more than 7 million passengers are projected to pass through.

Tom Draper Acting Executive Director of the airport likens this holiday travel season that includes both Spring Break and Easter to the Super Bowl of his industry.

In a statement, Draper says, "All of our operating systems are in place and tested, parking and concessions are ready for near record crowds."

Last year, for comparison only 5.2 million passengers used the airport over the same time period. 

The busiest days at MCO are expected to be, in this order, April 9th, 2nd and 16th. 

Here are some tips for travelers:


  • Arrive at least three hours prior to your flight.

  • Pack light, and follow the 3-1-1 rule for carry-on baggage.

  • Leave your firearm and weapons at home.

  • Try parking in Lot C if A and B are full.

  • Be prepared to wear a face mask in the airport and aboard all flights.

  • Check out TSA.gov for other reminders and updates.


Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details