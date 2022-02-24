© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ginsburg Family Foundation grants totaling $40 million promote diversity, equity and inclusion in Central Florida

By Joe Byrnes
Published February 24, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST
Alan Ginsburg, chairman of the Ginsburg Family Foundation, praised the three organizations that are receiving millions in grant funds.. Photo: Ginsburg Family Foundation.
Alan Ginsburg, chairman of the Ginsburg Family Foundation, praised the three organizations that are receiving millions in grant funds.. Photo: Ginsburg Family Foundation.

The Ginsburg Family Foundation has announced $40 million in three grants focused on diversity, equity and inclusion in Central Florida.

Chairman Alan Ginsburg said his family aims to eliminate prejudice and make the world a better place.

"(We) want to make sure that very body is equal, treated equal, with race, gender, sexual orientation, your economic background, your language," he said.

The social impact grants include $25 million to establish the Ginsburg Institute for Health Equity at Nemours Children’s Health. The think tank and incubator for new ideas will work improve the well-being of children in medically underserved communities.

A grant for $10 million will go toward construction of the new Holocaust Museum for Hope & Humanity.

"This grant from the Ginsburg Family Foundation is instrumental in helping us to establish a world-class Holocaust museum here in Orlando, the first ever built around the stories of survivors told in their own voices," said Ellen Wise Lang, a board member with the Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center of Florida. She is helping lead the effort for the new museum.

And a $5 million grant will go to the Univeristy of Central Florida to establish the Ginsburg Center for Inclusion and Community Engagement.

Tags
Central Florida NewsGinsburg Family FoundationAlan Ginsburg
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details