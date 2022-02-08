© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: Surprise! January job growth beat expectations

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published February 8, 2022 at 2:41 AM EST
Hank Fishkind. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Economists expected weak US job growth at best in January as Omicron surged, but a new report shows the economy added a significant 467,000 jobs instead. Tourism numbers are also sky-high, but so’s inflation…and the unemployment rate also ticked up a little.

Economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind explains to WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston how all this affects Central Florida, starting with the new jobs report that caught economists off-guard.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
