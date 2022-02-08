Fishkind Conversations: Surprise! January job growth beat expectations

Economists expected weak US job growth at best in January as Omicron surged, but a new report shows the economy added a significant 467,000 jobs instead. Tourism numbers are also sky-high, but so’s inflation…and the unemployment rate also ticked up a little.

Economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind explains to WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston how all this affects Central Florida, starting with the new jobs report that caught economists off-guard.