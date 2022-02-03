Winter storm affects flights at Orlando International Airport

A major winter storm is affecting air traffic at the Orlando International Airport.

Some 63 flights are delayed and 125 flights are canceled.

The storm has left more than 200,000 homes and businesses without power across the U.S. The multiday storm dumped more than a foot of snow in parts of the Midwest.

Carolyn Fennell of the Orlando International Airport says personnel shortages associated with the coronavirus pandemic also are affecting flights.

“With the personnel shortage you could be affected there also. The key is to have patience. Check with the airline for their schedule, and then hopefully the storm will pass.”

She says delays and cancellations like this are common this time of year.