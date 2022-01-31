Update: FBI, Daytona Beach Police say Monday's threat against BCU part of a larger trend of threatened violence against HBCUs

A lockdown at Bethune-Cookman University has been lifted after a bomb threat was made against the HBCU on Monday. The incident is part of a nationwide trend that’s seen African American students and faculty threatened with violence since Jan. 4th.





Daytona Beach Police says the campus was cleared of the threat early Monday, but as an extra precaution classes at Bethune-Cookman University were canceled for the day.

Police asked students and staff along with the general public to stay off campus, and officers were staged at entry and exit points.

DPD says this threat is part of a string of threats made against HBCUs on Monday, as well as on January 4th. Some 13 schools in total have been targeted.

In a statement on Twitter, a spokesperson says, “It’s not clear at this point who is responsible for making the call about this unfounded threat, but it appears to be a group of people who are specifically targeting African Americans.”

In a separate statement, BCU president Hiram C. Powell calls the incident tremendously troubling but says, “While the realities of today’s world are painful, there also remains great good and we saw that today.”

The FBI and DPB will continue to actively investigate this incident.

Anyone with information should call 1-888-277-TIPS.