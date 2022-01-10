© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

It's back to the drawing board, as Orange County CTA and district are set to discuss COVID health protocols

By Danielle Prieur
Published January 10, 2022 at 11:16 AM EST
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

Orange County Classroom Teachers Association is calling on the district to sign a memorandum of understanding that would keep certain COVID protocols in schools. 

The MOU would guarantee that every teacher has enough PPE and classrooms are being cleaned regularly among other COVID health protocols. 

Orange County Classroom Teachers Association President Wendy Doromal says right now, that’s not necessarily the case. 

“Teachers are saying they're out of PPE at their schools including masks and hand sanitizers. The custodians are not there. Because of course, no fault of their own they have COVID or, or are sick. So classrooms aren't being cleaned or sanitized.”

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/wendy-clip-one-1.mp3"][/audio]

Doromal says there also needs to be more accurate case reporting, especially during the latest Omicron surge, with a variant that's even more infectious.

“They still refuse to disclose the names of every worksite or location where there is a positive case they lump them under some headings like teaching and learning that could be eight different places. So they don't have the security the parents or the teachers of knowing how to make health decisions."

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/wendy-clip-two.mp3"][/audio]

The school district and teacher’s union will meet again at an impasse hearing on January 18th to discuss this proposed agreement.

In a statement the district says, “due to the quasi-judicial nature of the impasse process, we are not able to provide you with a comment at this time on the MOU,” but that PPE is still readily available upon request.

Tags
Central Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details