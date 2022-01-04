Orlando International Airport announces more delays, cancellations due to Mid-Atlantic snowstorms

The delays and cancellations come amidst the busiest holiday travel season since 2019.





Some 27 arriving flights and 21 departing flights have been cancelled at Orlando International Airport Tuesday.

At least 13 other flights are delayed.

Airlines throughout the country have been experiencing problems after snowstorms in the Mid-Atlantic compounded COVID-induced staffing shortages.

In a Tweet, the FAA says, “Snow from the southern Appalachians to the Mid-Atlantic states could cause flight delays and cancellations today. Before leaving home, check with your airline for your flight status.”

At least 477 TSA workers at MCO have become ill with the virus since the start of the pandemic causing delays at security checkpoints.

For all of these reasons, anyone traveling through the airport should arrive two hours ahead of domestic flights, and three hours before international ones.

Masks are required of all passengers 2 and up within the airport and onboard flights.