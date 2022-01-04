© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orlando International Airport announces more delays, cancellations due to Mid-Atlantic snowstorms

By Danielle Prieur
Published January 4, 2022 at 7:55 AM EST
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

The delays and cancellations come amidst the busiest holiday travel season since 2019. 

Some 27 arriving flights and 21 departing flights have been cancelled at Orlando International Airport Tuesday.

At least 13 other flights are delayed. 

Airlines throughout the country have been experiencing problems after snowstorms in the Mid-Atlantic compounded COVID-induced staffing shortages. 

In a Tweet, the FAA says, “Snow from the southern Appalachians to the Mid-Atlantic states could cause flight delays and cancellations today. Before leaving home, check with your airline for your flight status.”  

At least 477 TSA workers at MCO have become ill with the virus since the start of the pandemic causing delays at security checkpoints. 

For all of these reasons, anyone traveling through the airport should arrive two hours ahead of domestic flights, and three hours before international ones.

Masks are required of all passengers 2 and up within the airport and onboard flights.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
