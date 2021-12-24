© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Universal Orlando reinstates mask rule as COVID cases rise

By WMFE Staff
Published December 24, 2021 at 5:17 AM EST
a-visitor-takes-a-selfie-at-universal-studios-theme-park-on-june-5-the-first-day-of-the-parks-reopening-during-the-coronavirus-pandemic-in-orlando-fla
AFP via Getty Images
/
A visitor takes a selfie at Universal Studios theme park on June 5, the first day of the park's reopening during the coronavirus pandemic in Orlando, Fla.

ORLANDO (AP) — Universal Orlando is reinstating its mask requirements beginning Christmas Eve as COVID-19 cases are surging as a result of the omicron variant.

Daily cases of coronavirus have quadrupled in the past week in Florida. Hospitalizations have increased by 12%. Walt Disney World hasn't announced any decision to reinstate facial coverings yet.

Universal Orlando says masks will be required at all public indoor locations and at all attractions from the moment guests enter the lines to when they leave.

The park has had a busy holiday season with popular rides this week reporting waits of up to three hours.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealth WMFE
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details