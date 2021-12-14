© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
New astronauts, new rockets

By Brendan Byrne
Published December 14, 2021 at 9:35 AM EST
NASA's next astronaut class reports for training January 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo: NASA
ROBERT MARKOWITZ NASA-JSC
/
Astronaut Candidate Class of 2021. Photo Date: December 3, 2021. Location: JSC Mall. Photographer: Robert Markowitz

NASA announced the selection of 10 new astronaut candidates, who will begin their training at Johnson Space Center in Houston next month. The group -- four women and six men -- come from wide-ranging backgrounds. They were selected from nearly 12,000 applications

One of those candidates is Luke Delaney. Most recently, he was a pilot for NASA Langley Research. Now, he’ll train for future missions to the International Space Station or even the moon. We’ll talk with Delaney about his childhood watching Space Shuttle launches from Florida and dreaming of becoming an astronaut, and what’s ahead for his next chapter as a NASA astronaut candidate.

Then, we’ve got a handful of new rockets coming online. From SpaceX’s massive Starship to a new vehicle from RocketLab with a unique nose cone, there’s a lot happening in the commercial space world. We’ll talk with Main Engine Cut Off host Anthony Colangelo about this busy time in commercial space.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
