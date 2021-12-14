Greenberg agrees to pay Seminole County $1.9 million in restitution

The Seminole County attorney announced Tuesday that former Tax Collector Joel Greenberg has agreed to pay the county nearly $1.9 million in restitution.

The restitution is based on a special audit that came after Greenberg resigned. The amount includes improper credit card use, a bogus property flip, attorney fees, sports memorabilia and so-called consultants.

County Attorney Bryant Applegate told commissioners that he has a verbal agreement with Greenberg's lawyer and says the money should be paid before or at Greenberg’s federal sentencing.

Otherwise, Applegate says he'll ask to retain a law firm "to go after every individual and entity possible to collect the funds."

Greenberg pleaded guilty in May to child sex trafficking, producing fake ID's, aggravated identity theft, wire fraud, stalking and conspiracy.

His sentencing has been delayed until March, at least, while he cooperates with prosecutors on other cases.