Orlando VA continues to expand with new clinic in Daytona Beach

By Danielle Prieur
Published December 10, 2021 at 12:07 PM EST
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

The Orlando VA Healthcare System is expanding into Daytona Beach with a multi-specialty clinic. 

The groundbreaking for the facility will take place on Tuesday. 

The Daytona Beach VA Multi-Specialty Clinic will join the Orlando VA Medical Center in Orlando in delivering care to veterans in Central Florida. 

The clinic will boast more than 100,00 square feet of space, with primary care, mental health services, radiology and labs on site. Construction is expected to wrap in the fall of 2023, with the first patients welcomed in 2024.

Florida is home to more than 1.5 million veterans, the third biggest veteran population behind California and Texas. 

