Political analysts Dick Batchelor and Chris Carmody weigh in on the Florida State Guard, the pandemic & redistricting

Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to revive the Florida State Guard. It would have a similar function to the national guard, but would not be controlled by the federal government.

He and his supporters say there’s a practical purpose for a state guard. Opponents, though, are alarmed.

Joining us for more on this topic and other issues making headlines, including the governor’s handling of the ongoing pandemic, are political commentators Dick Batchelor and Chris Carmody.

Carmody, a shareholder with Gray Robinson and Republican political analyst, says there is a practical use for the funds Gov. DeSantis wants to set aside for the Florida State Guard.

"Already I see with they're going to replace and repair three of the major armories in the state, which the National Guard and this new Florida guard will both be able to take advantage of, and have a better place where they can set up camp and deal with emergencies as they hit Florida."

Carmody says whether or not the proposal is political, that's how it will be viewed.

"He's a nationally profiled candidate, even though he's only running for governor right now. So his words, whatever they are, will be used against him or for him, depending on who's speaking."

"The thing about this guard that he wants to create, there's no use for it, number one, number two, they're supposed to supplement what the National Guard can't do, which I don't know what that would be," says Batchelor, a former Democratic state lawmaker and founder of the Dick Batchelor Management group.

He says DeSantis's plan is purely political.

"It's all about not only getting reelected in this coming election, but it's also about running for president."