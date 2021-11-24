© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Dr. Scott Rivkees goes to Brown

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 24, 2021 at 9:08 AM EST
Dr. Scott Rivkees, who led Florida’s initial response to the coronavirus pandemic as head of the state health department, has accepted a job at Brown University.

The Brown University School of Public Health announced Rivkees is joining its faculty as part of an effort to further the school’s work on pandemic preparedness.

In a statement, Rivkees says his new post “provides a unique opportunity to focus on the practice of public health and share that knowledge with those entrusted to keep the public safe and healthy.”

The announcement comes about a week after it became public that Rivkees submitted his resignation to the University of Florida, where he had been chair of the school’s pediatrics department.

