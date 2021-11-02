© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mad Cow Theatre may lose downtown Orlando home

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published November 2, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT
Mad Cow Theatre publicity photo. Image courtesy of Church Street District
Mad Cow Theatre publicity photo. Image courtesy of Church Street District

Mad Cow Theatre may lose its performance space in the heart of downtown Orlando.

Records show Mad Cow got a letter from a city attorney, saying the theatre breached its contract with Orlando’s government. Although the theatre pays no monthly rent, it is expected to pay about two thousand dollars per month in fees…and those fees haven’t been paid in five years.

The letter – dated October 20th – said Mad Cow had ten days to pay nearly $122,000 in overdue fees, or the city could end Mad Cow’s lease.

City officials say they may not evict the theatre group immediately, but there are early talks with Orlando Fringe Festival leaders about taking over the space for up-and-coming theatre groups.

Mad Cow is rehearsing a drama called “The Royale,” and still plans to open the play in mid-November. The company says it remains in contact with the city, but offered no details.

Mad Cow’s leadership has been embroiled in controversy after former cast and crew members complained of delayed or no pay, an accusation that has dogged the theatre on and off for at least five years.

Additionally, the Central Florida Entertainment Advocacy group has issued a “Do Not Work” advisory against Mad Cow for issues around pay, pay equity, and a lack of diversity and inclusion in Mad Cow’s hiring practices.

Tags
Central Florida NewsartsMad Cow Theatretheater
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details