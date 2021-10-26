"Back to Earth": Astronaut Nicole Stott wants us to be better crew mates on spaceship Earth

Astronaut Nicole Stott spent more than 100 days in space. Her view of the planet up there changed the way she thinks about it now that she’s down here. It’s often called the Overview Effect, and it’s a change in perspective seen by space-goers.

Stott hopes to share that same change in perspective with those of us not so lucky enough to head to space in her new book “Back to Earth: What Life in Space Taught Me About Our Home Planet—And Our Mission to Protect It.”

We’ll talk with Stott about her motivation to write the book, and her rules for us here on this planet to treat it like our own spaceship and what we can do to be better crewmates.