Mishandling of Sexual Harassment Claims Cancels National Women's Soccer League Matches This Weekend Including Orlando at Chicago

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 1, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT
orlando-pride-logo

The Pride were scheduled to face off against the Red Stars at 7:30 pm at SeatGeek Stadium on Saturday.

The National Women’s Soccer League has called off all matches this weekend. That includes this Saturday’s game between the Orlando Pride and the Chicago Red Stars. 

The games were canceled in protest over how decades of sexual harassment allegations against North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley had been handled.

Riley was fired on Thursday, but only after stars like Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe along with the US Women’s National Team Players Association spoke out against his behavior.

The players union says it wants an investigation into Riley and the automatic suspension of any NWSL staff accused of harassment or failing to report harassment.

In a separate statement, the Orlando Pride says harassment is "not tolerated and the Orlando Pride will continue to be vigilant and partner with our players and community leaders to ensure that such behavior has no place in our society, let alone the news."

"We stand strongly with our players. We will continue to work steadfastly to ensure that tangible and meaningful policies, procedures, resources and accountability endure so that we may cultivate a positive and safe environment for all."

It’s unclear whether the five games that were canceled will be rescheduled.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
