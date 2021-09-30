Search continues for missing college student in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Family and friends of a missing 19-year-old Florida woman gathered for a prayer service after days of searching for her in Orlando.

A crowd of more than 50 prayed Tuesday evening for the safe return of Miya Marcano.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says she disappeared Friday shortly after 27-year-old maintenance worker Armando Caballero was seen letting himself into her apartment with a master key.

Sheriff John Mina says Caballero had expressed a romantic interest in Marcano but was “repeatedly rebuffed” by her.

The woman's family says they found her apartment in disarray and blood on her pillow. Caballero was found dead Monday after apparently killing himself.