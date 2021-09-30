© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Search continues for missing college student in Florida

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 30, 2021 at 3:19 AM EDT
Photo: the family of Miya Marcano
Photo: the family of Miya Marcano

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Family and friends of a missing 19-year-old Florida woman gathered for a prayer service after days of searching for her in Orlando.

A crowd of more than 50 prayed Tuesday evening for the safe return of Miya Marcano.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says she disappeared Friday shortly after 27-year-old maintenance worker Armando Caballero was seen letting himself into her apartment with a master key.

Sheriff John Mina says Caballero had expressed a romantic interest in Marcano but was “repeatedly rebuffed” by her.

The woman's family says they found her apartment in disarray and blood on her pillow. Caballero was found dead Monday after apparently killing himself.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details