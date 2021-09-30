© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

FBI assists Orange County Sheriff's Office in search for Miya Marcano

By Joe Byrnes
Published September 30, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT
Credit: OCSO
Credit: OCSO

The FBI is assisting the Orange County Sheriff's Office in the search for 19-year-old Miya Marcano, who has been missing since last Friday.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina says the "prime suspect" in her disappearance was a maintenance worker at Arden Villas, where she lived and worked.

He says that man -- 27-year-old Armando Caballero -- committed suicide.

Sixty of his detectives are on this case exclusively. They're getting help from neighboring sheriffs, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and now the FBI.

"So we are working with the FBI and they are assisting in the case," Mina said during a press conference Thursday. "And I'll just say in manner of technology at this point."

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Mina1.mp3"][/audio]

So far they've searched in Orange, Seminole and Volusia counties.

"[T]hirty different search areas by 175 personnel, including watercraft, aviation assets," Mina said. "We're talking miles and not acres. It's a vast amount of space that we have already searched, and we'll continue to search until we find Miya."

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Mina2.mp3"][/audio]

Mina is asking people to call with tips if they remember anything suspicious from the weekend. The number to call is 407-836-HELP (4357).

Tags
Central Florida NewsMiya Marcano
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details