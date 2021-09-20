© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Disney World job fair includes hiring bonuses

By Joe Byrnes
Published September 20, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
(Matt Stroshane, photographer)
Matt Stroshane, photographer
/
Beginning Oct. 1, 2021, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will host “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” honoring the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Mickey and Minnie will be joined by their best pals Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pluto and Chip ‘n’ Dale all dressed in sparkling new looks, custom-made for the 18-month event, highlighted by embroidered impressions of Cinderella Castle on multi-toned, EARidescent fabric punctuated with pops of gold. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)

Walt Disney World is holding a job fair Monday, Sept. 20, and offering hiring bonuses for some positions.

It's part of Disney World's effort to become fully staffed by the end of year.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the convention center at the Coronado Springs Resort in Lake Buena Vista.

Disney is hiring housekeeping staff, dishwashers, culinary workers and food and beverage quick-service employees.

Some positions include new-hire bonuses of $1,000 to $1,500 that are paid out in installments after 90 and 150 days.

Masks are required. And all new employees must have the COVID-19 vaccine.

 

Tags
Central Florida Newswalt disney world
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details