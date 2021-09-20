Disney World job fair includes hiring bonuses

Walt Disney World is holding a job fair Monday, Sept. 20, and offering hiring bonuses for some positions.

It's part of Disney World's effort to become fully staffed by the end of year.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the convention center at the Coronado Springs Resort in Lake Buena Vista.

Disney is hiring housekeeping staff, dishwashers, culinary workers and food and beverage quick-service employees.

Some positions include new-hire bonuses of $1,000 to $1,500 that are paid out in installments after 90 and 150 days.

Masks are required. And all new employees must have the COVID-19 vaccine.