Baby giraffes named at Florida zoo

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 22, 2021 at 4:57 AM EDT
screen-shot-2021-08-22-at-8-55-19-am

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Two baby giraffes recently born at a Florida zoo now have names. Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announced Friday on Facebook that a male giraffe born July 2 has been named Trevor, and a female born July 21 has been named Helen Honey.

Trevor is named after Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He is the sixth calf born to mother Luna. Helen Honey is named after a zoo supporter’s family member. She was born to first-time mother Figie.

Both calves are reticulated giraffes, which are found in northeastern Kenya, eastern Sudan and Eritrea.

Giraffes are the tallest mammals in the world and can reach up to 18 feet in height.

Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
