Bobby Bowden remembered for faith, family and football

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 15, 2021 at 2:56 AM EDT
bobby-bowden-was-one-of-the-winningest-college-football-coaches-of-all-time-this-was-his-final-game-on-january-1-2010-as-his-florida-state-seminoles-defeated-the-west-virginia-mountaineers-in-the-ga
Getty Images
/
JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 01: Head coach Bobby Bowden of the Florida State Seminoles watches his team take on the West Virginia Mountaineers during the Konica Minolta Gator Bowl on January 1, 2010 in Jacksonville, Florida. Florida State defeated West Virginia 33-21 in Bobby Bowden's last game as a head coach for the Seminoles. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Bobby Bowden may have been known across the country for winning two national championships at Florida State, but the coach was eulogized Saturday as a man with three guiding principles: faith, family and football.

And that family included the thousands of players he coached.

More than 300 players and coaches were among the crowd of about 2,500 on the campus to remember Bowden.

He died last Sunday at 91 of pancreatic cancer.

The two-hour service included sons Tommy and Terry Bowden and daughter Ginger Bowden Madden. Former star player Warrick Dunn was among those who spoke. Says Dunn: “Coach was the kind of man that used his faith and wisdom to shape boys into men.”

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE.
