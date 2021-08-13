© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Orlando International Airport Hosts Second Job Fair Tuesday. Here's How to Participate, What To Bring

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 13, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT
Orlando International Airport will hold a job fair on Tuesday, August 17th, that will bring together around 50 transportation industry companies. 

The 50 companies at the job fair represent employers in concessions, airline support, security and parking and transportation at Orlando International and Executive Airports. 

Applicants are encouraged but not required to register for the fair ahead of time to ensure social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols can be observed.

Attendees should be prepared to interview for open positions on site. With this in mind, participants should bring multiple copies of their resume and wear business attire.

The fair will take place on Tuesday from 10 am to 2 pm on the 5th floor of the Intermodal Terminal Facility at MCO.

Parking is available at the A or B Garages.

Register for the fair here.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
