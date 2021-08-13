© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Census: Growth in GOP stronghold as Florida adds House seat

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 13, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT
Photo: Cameron Smith
Photo: Cameron Smith

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — New U.S. census data shows that the country's fastest growing metropolitan area is The Villages, an overwhelmingly Republican retirement community in Florida.

The community could play a role as the Republican-controlled Legislature prepares to carve out a 28th congressional seat in the state.

Florida voters passed a constitutional amendment in 2010 that requires new political maps to be drawn so they don’t benefit a specific party.

But Democrats and political experts fully expect the ruling party to try to consolidate its power even further.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details