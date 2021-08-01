© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida's back-to-school sales tax holiday returns

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 1, 2021 at 4:37 AM EDT
Photo: Sonya Lane
Photo: Sonya Lane

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s back-to-school sales tax holiday returned this weekend with residents getting the levies waived for purchases of school supplies, clothing and computers.

The sales tax holiday on school-related items runs through Aug. 9. Florida’s sales tax is 6%, but that can be higher based on added county taxes.

Florida shoppers are expected to save $69.4 million during this year's sales tax holiday, up from $41.8 million last year, $41.7 million in 2019 and $32.7 million in 2018.

According to a survey from the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics, families with kids in elementary through high school plan to spend $848 on school items this year.

