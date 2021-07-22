© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Monitoring System East of Florida This Weekend

By WMFE Staff
Published July 22, 2021 at 2:00 AM EDT
Photo: Florida Storms
Photo: Florida Storms

A slow-moving storm system over the Tennessee Valley is forecast to slide into the Southeast Friday, and Meteorologist Jeff Huffman says it could produce some unsettled weather across much of Florida this weekend.
"There could be added lift in the atmosphere from this, which will notably enhance storm coverage and intensity, starting first in North Florida Friday, then expanding into central and southern sections of the state Saturday and Sunday." Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say this system could also acquire some tropical characteristics as it meanders off the Southeast Coast early next week, although chances of development are low at the present time.

Central Florida Newsstormshurricanetropical storm
