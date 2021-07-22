© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Hall Of Famer Bobby Bowden Has Terminal Medical Condition

By Talia Blake
Published July 22, 2021 at 4:02 AM EDT
Retired FSU football coach Bobby Bowden received the first-ever Florida Medal of Freedom. Image: Florida Channel
Legendary college football coach Bobby Bowden says he has been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition.

A member of the College Football Hall of Fame, Bowden was hospitalized last October after he tested positive for COVID-19. The test came a few days after returning home from a lengthy hospital stay for an infection in his leg.

Bowden had 357 wins during his coaching career, most of them at Florida State. The Seminoles won 12 Atlantic Coast Conference championships and two national titles in his tenure.

The 91-year-old Bowden says he is at peace and is prepared for what is to come.

Tags
Central Florida News
