Florida Keys officials ready for 2-day lobster mini season

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 21, 2021 at 2:30 AM EDT
Photo: David Todd McCarty
Photo: David Todd McCarty

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials in the Florida Keys advise anyone participating in next week’s two-day lobster mini season to be aware of state and local ordinances.

The season kicks off July 28 and wraps up the next day. Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a news release that officials want to make sure everyone is aware of the laws.

He also says the sheriff’s office will have extra patrols at boat ramps, bridges and on the water. Anyone caught with illegal lobster will be charged accordingly.

