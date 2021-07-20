© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Florida mayor, former AP reporter Kevin Begos dies

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 20, 2021 at 1:05 AM EDT
Photo: Kevin Begos
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Begos, an award-winning science journalist and author who later became the mayor of Apalachicola, Florida, has died.

He was 63.

Begos died June 19 at Capital Regional Medical Center in Tallahassee. He had been battling a serious heart infection. Begos was elected mayor of Apalachicola, a small coastal town in the Florida Panhandle, in 2019.

He was Pittsburgh correspondent for The Associated Press between 2011 and 2014. Before that, he worked as a statehouse reporter in Florida for The Tampa Tribune; covered Washington and did investigative reporting for the Winston-Salem Journal; and reported from Iraq, Afghanistan and other countries.

He also published a book on the origins of wine.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
