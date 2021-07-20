Florida mayor, former AP reporter Kevin Begos dies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Begos, an award-winning science journalist and author who later became the mayor of Apalachicola, Florida, has died.

He was 63.

Begos died June 19 at Capital Regional Medical Center in Tallahassee. He had been battling a serious heart infection. Begos was elected mayor of Apalachicola, a small coastal town in the Florida Panhandle, in 2019.

He was Pittsburgh correspondent for The Associated Press between 2011 and 2014. Before that, he worked as a statehouse reporter in Florida for The Tampa Tribune; covered Washington and did investigative reporting for the Winston-Salem Journal; and reported from Iraq, Afghanistan and other countries.

He also published a book on the origins of wine.