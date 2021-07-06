© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sisters in Florida condo collapse buried in same coffin

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 6, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT
Photo: Joseph Northcutt
Photo: Joseph Northcutt

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The tiny bodies of two young victims of the Florida condo building collapse are being buried in the same white casket. Lucia and Emma Guar were laid to rest Tuesday alongside their parents, Marcus and Anaely Guara.

The three were among at least 36 people killed in the collapse of the Champlain Towers South building nearly two weeks ago.

Family members attending the service at St. Joseph's Catholic church say “Lulu bear” loved watching “Jeopardy” with her dad, dancing and doing yoga with her mother.

Her baby sister, Emma, was the princess of the family and enjoyed her dad’s piggyback rides.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSurfsidecondo collapseMiami
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details