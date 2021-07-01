© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
New Laws Take Effect in Florida on July 1

By WMFE Staff
Published July 1, 2021 at 2:44 AM EDT
More than 100 new laws are set to go into effect today. They range from requiring moments of silence in schools to cracking down on social media companies that block political candidates from their platforms. 
Earlier this year, Governor Ron DeSantis said social media platforms were censuring conservative voices. He along with other Republican leaders, made it a priority to pass a law that would fine platforms 100,000 dollars each day a political candidate’s account is suspended. But the measure is facing a federal lawsuit from two online industry groups. Another new law requires teachers to give students one to two minutes of silence at the beginning of each school day. Students can’t be told by their teacher how to spend that time. To-go alcohol drinks popularized during the pandemic are now a permanent perk. And the governor’s ban on vaccine passports is now officially law. The start of July also means the state’s new budget goes into effect. It raises the minimum wage for state workers to $13 per hour.

Central Florida Newsalcohol-to-gomoments of silencebudgetDeSantisGovernor Ron DeSantis
