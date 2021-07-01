© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Judge blocks Florida law aimed at punishing social media

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 1, 2021 at 4:53 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked a new law in Florida that sought to punish large social media businesses like Facebook and Twitter if they remove content or ban politicians.

U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle on Wednesday granted a preliminary injunction stopping the new law from being enforced.

The law was supposed to take effect on Thursday.

It enabled the state to fine large social media companies $250,000 a day if they remove an account of a statewide political candidate, and $25,000 a day if they remove an account of someone running for a local office. The judge said parts of the new legislation violate federal law.

Tags
InstagramCentral Florida Newssocial mediafacebookRon DeSantisDonald TrumpTwitter
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
