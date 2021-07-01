© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Bidens will visit devastated condo community

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 1, 2021 at 5:02 AM EDT
a-man-hangs-a-photo-on-a-fence-of-someone-missing-near-the-site-of-an-oceanfront-condo-building-that-partially-collapsed-in-surfside-fla-friday-june-25
AP
/
A man hangs a photo on a fence of someone missing near the site of an oceanfront condo building that partially collapsed in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews and family members of those still missing in a Florida condo collapse are scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden Thursday.

Many hope the visit will provide some measure of comfort to a devastated community.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden plan to thank first responders and search and rescue teams. They also plan to meet with the families of victims.

The president’s visit comes a week after a 12-story beachfront condominium building in Surfside suddenly came crashing down.

Work appeared to have stopped early Thursday over concerns about the stability of the still-standing portion of the building. The death toll stands at 18, with 145 residents unaccounted for.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
