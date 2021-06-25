© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Throughline: Capitalism-What is It?

By NPR
Published June 25, 2021 at 2:04 AM EDT
Capitalism is an economic system, but what do we really mean when we talk about capitalism? And how does it affect our lives?
Capitalism is an economic system, but what do we really mean when we talk about capitalism? And how does it affect our lives?

What do we mean when we talk about capitalism? Our economic system might seem inevitable, but it's a construction project hundreds of years in the making and no part of it is natural or left to chance. This week, we kick off our series on the past, present and future of capitalism with Kristen Ghodsee, Vivek Chibber, and Bryan Caplan, who debate how an economic system became an all-encompassing force that rules our lives and our minds.

If you would like to read more about the guests:

We love to hear from our listeners! Tweet at us @throughlineNPR, send us an email, or leave us a voicemail at (872) 588-8805.

Tags
capitalismdemocracyeconomicsNational
NPR
See stories by NPR
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details