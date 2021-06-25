© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
EXPLAINER: How Florida is struggling to get aid to tenants

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 25, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT
Photo: Patrick Perkins
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The end of tenant protections on July 31 has raised concerns that thousands of Florida residents will be unable to afford their monthly rent and face eviction.

The state has $1.4 billion to help with outstanding rent, utility payments and other expenses, but the flow of money has been slow to reach those in need.

Parts of the state have some of the country's most expensive rental markets, including Miami. In the Tampa Bay area, median rents have surged by more than 16%.

Meanwhile, housing assistance groups have been trying to help displaced tenants keep roofs over their heads.

Central Florida NewsapartmenthousingHealthaffordable housingrent
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
