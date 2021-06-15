© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orlando Health Offers Pfizer Shots at Drive Through Vaccination Clinic

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 15, 2021 at 6:38 AM EDT
Photo: Brano
Orlando Health is offering first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 years of age and older at a drive thru vaccination clinic.

Central Floridians must make an appointment to get the Pfizer shot at the clinic located at 44 Lake Beauty Drive on the downtown Orlando campus.  

Some 350 appointments are still available for the upcoming week, and more time slots will be added throughout the month of June. 

Anyone 12 years of age and up is eligible to get the shot on site. Children younger than 18 must have a parent or guardian with them during the inoculation.

All participants must stay in their cars throughout the process and present proof of their appointment.

Throughout hurricane season, the clinic might need to suspend operations due to bad weather. Patients will be asked to stay in their cars until the weather improves.

To register, click on the link.

Tags
coronaviruscovid-19Central Florida NewsHealthVaccine
