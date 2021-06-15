Fishkind Conversations: On The State Of Florida Suing The CDC Over Cruises

The state of Florida’s case against the CDC over the cruise ship industry’s reopening protocols is unfolding in federal court. Florida is fighting the CDC’s Conditional Sailing Order for cruise lines, saying among other things that the restrictions cause irreparable harm to Florida’s economy.

Economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind examines the state’s claims with WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston, starting with a look at CDC guidelines.

