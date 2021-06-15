© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: On The State Of Florida Suing The CDC Over Cruises

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published June 15, 2021 at 3:19 AM EDT
Hank Fishkind. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Hank Fishkind. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The state of Florida’s case against the CDC over the cruise ship industry’s reopening protocols is unfolding in federal court. Florida is fighting the CDC’s Conditional Sailing Order for cruise lines, saying among other things that the restrictions cause irreparable harm to Florida’s economy.

Economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind examines the state’s claims with WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston, starting with a look at CDC guidelines.

Click Play Audio to hear their conversation.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
