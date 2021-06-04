© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photos: Winner Of The Florida Prize In Contemporary Art To Be Revealed In Orlando

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published June 4, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT
The Fragility of the Promise, by Kedgar Volta, is an installation of moving lights, made to represent the shifting nature of relationships as people (lights) move into and out of your life. Volta, who is Cuban, was stuck in Florida and could not visit home during the pandemic. Photo: Nicole Darden Creston, WMFE
The Fragility of the Promise, by Kedgar Volta, is an installation of moving lights, made to represent the shifting nature of relationships as people (lights) move into and out of your life. Volta, who is Cuban, was stuck in Florida and could not visit home during the pandemic. Photo: Nicole Darden Creston, WMFE

Tonight at the Orlando Museum of Art, one Sunshine State artist will be awarded the Florida Prize in Contemporary Art, and the prestige – and the $20,000 prize – that goes with it. 

The annual Florida Prize exhibit aims to elevate a wide variation of cutting-edge, progressive, and sometimes provocative artists. Each of the ten finalists has their own space within the exhibition, to show work ranging from documentary photography to full-room, interactive, multimedia installations.  

OMA’s Chief Curator Hansen Mulfold says the finalists are selected from among hundreds of Florida artists.

"The selection of the show is not just about the quality of the work – it is a very important part of the show, but it’s also how all the parts come together to make one show in which you see a lot of different kinds of voices and ideas coming out of these artists," said Mulford. 

He said the styles and the artists themselves are representative of Florida’s unique tapestry of culture.

"Diversity is another big aspect of the show. If you look at the history of the now-70 artists that have been picked they are people from all over the place, which reflects Florida’s population, which are people from everywhere, worldwide, so that’s definitely reflected in the show."

The winner will be announced tonight at the opening preview party at OMA. 

[masterslider id="132"]

Tags
Central Florida News
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details