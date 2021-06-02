© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Woman donates kidney to hubby's ex-wife days after wedding

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 2, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
Robina Weermeijer
Robina Weermeijer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — They aren't supposed to get along, let alone be friends, but this new wife and ex-wife say they're sisters for life after a kidney transplant.

In November, Debby Neal-Strickland put on a lace gown and married her longtime sweetheart Jim. Two days later, she put on a hospital gown and donated a kidney to her new husband’s ex-wife.

Jim Merthe and Mylaen Merthe, his ex, have always gotten along raising their two adult children. Their daughter was due to give birth to their first grandbaby last fall.

Debby says it was her mission to help Mylaen meet her grandson, saying God told her she would be a match.

Tags
Central Florida Newskidney transplantdonorkidneyorgan donor
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details