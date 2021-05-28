Health alert lifted for Lake Weir, but algae bloom still present

The Health Department in Marion County has rescinded a health alert for Lake Weir just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

On May 17th, the department warned people to stay out of the water after samples showed toxins from blue-green algae near the north shore of the lake.

But new water samples taken Monday showed the toxins are no longer present.

Lake visitors are advised to "resume their normal water activities."

The algae bloom itself was still there and at nearby Carney Island park, according to the Department of Environmental Protection.