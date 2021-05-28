© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Health alert lifted for Lake Weir, but algae bloom still present

By Joe Byrnes
Published May 28, 2021 at 6:26 AM EDT
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection reported blue-green algae in the water at Carney Island park on Lake Weir. However, the toxins sometimes produced by the algae were not detected. Photo: DEP
The Health Department in Marion County has rescinded a health alert for Lake Weir just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

On May 17th, the department warned people to stay out of the water after samples showed toxins from blue-green algae near the north shore of the lake.

But new water samples taken Monday showed the toxins are no longer present.

Lake visitors are advised to "resume their normal water activities."

The algae bloom itself was still there and at nearby Carney Island park, according to the Department of Environmental Protection.

 

Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
